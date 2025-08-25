Iranian wrestling champion Reza Sookhteh-Saraei dies at 76

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reza Sookhteh-Saraei, one of Iran’s most celebrated heavyweight wrestlers and a two-time world silver medalist, has passed away at the age of 76 after a period of illness.

Sookhteh-Saraei, originally from Ramian in Golestan Province, earned silver medals at the 1978 World Wrestling Championships in Mexico City and the 1981 edition in Skopje, Yugoslavia (now North Macedonia). He also won three gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, competing in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A prominent figure in Iranian sports, Sookhteh-Saraei carried the nation’s flag at the Asian Games three times and was once named “Pahlevan of the Capital” for his achievements in traditional wrestling. He shared a renowned rivalry and friendship with the late Alireza Soleimani, with both dominating their respective styles at the 1986 Asian Games—Sookhteh-Saraei in Greco-Roman and Soleimani in freestyle.

“His career coincided with the years of the imposed war on Iran, which deprived him of the chance to compete in the Olympics. Many believe he would have achieved Olympic glory as well,” noted sports commentators.

Sookhteh-Saraei’s passing comes just one day after the death of Emam-Ali Habibi, Iran’s Olympic gold medalist at the 1956 Melbourne Games, marking a somber period for Iranian wrestling.

Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali expressed condolences, describing Sookhteh-Saraei as a “distinguished and honorable champion” whose legacy left a lasting impact on the wrestling community. He offered sympathy to the wrestler’s family, the wider sports community, and the people of Iran, praying for peace for the late champion and patience for his loved ones.

