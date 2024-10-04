Iran’s foreign minister makes unannounced trip to Beirut
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.The visit comes as Israel ramps up its airstrikes and ground offensive against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, News.Az reports citing Lebanese media.
“An Iranian plane has landed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on board,” the Lebanese National News Agency said.
This is the first visit by a top Iranian official since an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week. A top-ranking Iranian general was also killed in that strike.