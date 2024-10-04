Israeli strike on Beirut reportedly targets top Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah leader once presumed heir of assassinated cleric Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly the target of an Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

#Israeli planes launched missile #strikes on the southern outskirts of #Beirut overnight, and #explosions were heard.



The target of the Israeli strike on Beirut is believed to be the new Hezbollah Secretary General Hashem Safieddine. pic.twitter.com/oomYQnh2yZ — News.Az (@news_az) October 4, 2024

News.Az