Israeli strike on Beirut reportedly targets top Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - VIDEO
Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah leader once presumed heir of assassinated cleric Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly the target of an Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut.Safieddine was in a Beirut bunker struck by Israeli aircraft on Wednesday, Axios informed, citing unnamed Israeli officials, News.Az reports.
The New York Times also cited Israeli officials without naming them in its account of the attack in the Lebanese capital, while Israeli media cited Lebanese officials. None of the reports made clear whether Safieddine had been killed.
#Israeli planes launched missile #strikes on the southern outskirts of #Beirut overnight, and #explosions were heard.— News.Az (@news_az) October 4, 2024
The target of the Israeli strike on Beirut is believed to be the new Hezbollah Secretary General Hashem Safieddine. pic.twitter.com/oomYQnh2yZ
On September 28, the Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike on the organization's underground headquarters in southern Beirut. This attack marked the culmination of years of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, escalating into an open front in southern Lebanon to support the Palestinian resistance.
The IDF launched a ground operation in Lebanon this week, while Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.