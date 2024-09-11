Iran’s president visits Iraq on first foreign trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, arrived in Iraq on Wednesday for his first official foreign visit since taking office.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office issued a brief statement, welcoming President Pezeshkian and sharing a photo of him shaking hands with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on the tarmac at Baghdad airport, News.Az reports citing foreign media.His visit comes after Western powers on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for use against Ukraine.Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani warned Britain, France and Germany that they "will face the appropriate and proportionate action" for the "hostile" move.The visit also comes amid turmoil in the Middle East sparked by the war in Gaza, which has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups around the region and complicated Baghdad's ties with Washington.Hours before Pezeshkian's arrival, an explosion rocked a base at the airport used by a US-led anti-jihadist coalition, Iraqi security officials said.

