Iran's Rouhani to visit Russia
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia on an official invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Parviz Esmaeili, deputy head for communications and information at the Iranian presidential office, Trend reports via ILNA.
Rouhani will visit Sochi to attend the trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia
During the one-day Sochi meeting, the presidents of Iran, Russia
He added that the Iranian president will hold one-on-one meetings with the Turkish and Russian presidents.
The Iranian president will be accompanied by a high-level political delegation, including some ministers, Esmaeili said.
