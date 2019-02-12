Iran's Rouhani to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia on an official invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Parviz Esmaeili, deputy head for communications and information at the Iranian presidential office, Trend reports via ILNA.

Rouhani will visit Sochi to attend the trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey on February 14.

During the one-day Sochi meeting, the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will discuss the joint fight against regional terrorism, restoration of peace and stability in Syria, return of displaced persons to the country and political stability there.

He added that the Iranian president will hold one-on-one meetings with the Turkish and Russian presidents.

The Iranian president will be accompanied by a high-level political delegation, including some ministers, Esmaeili said.

News.Az

News.Az