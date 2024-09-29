Israel claims to have killed another senior Hezbollah official
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday it had killed Nabil Kaouk, a top Hezbollah official.“The Commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike,” the IDF posted on X, News.Az reports.
“Qaouk was close to Hezbollah's senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens,” it noted.
The IDF vowed it would continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah group and would act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel.
On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a deadly strike in Beirut and pledged it would retaliate against Israel. The IDF confirmed it had targeted airstrikes on a Hezbollah command center in the Dahieh suburb of the Lebanese capital.