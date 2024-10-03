Israel claims to have killed three senior Hamas figures in Gaza airstrike three months ago

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that three months ago it killed three senior Hamas leaders in Gaza.

Among the leaders was Rawhi Mushtaha, identified by the IDF as the head of the Hamas government, along with Sameh al-Siraj and Sami Oudeh, both responsible for security within the organization, the IDF said in a statement News.Az reports.According to the IDF, the leaders were hiding in an underground compound in northern Gaza and were killed during air strikes.Israel claims that Hamas did not announce the deaths to avoid damaging morale and the operational capacity of its fighters.

