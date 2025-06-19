Israel defence minister says Iran's leader should 'no longer exist'

Israel defence minister says Iran's leader should 'no longer exist'



Israel's defence minister says Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, "can no longer be allowed to exist" after the Sokora hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack, News.Az reports citing Ynet.

"A dictator like Khamenei, who openly calls for Israel’s destruction, cannot be allowed to continue to exist. He cannot be allowed to survive," the minister stated.

Speaking to journalists in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel Katz reportedly said: "Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed, he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals.

"He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal...Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist."

Earlier, Iranian state media said the main target of this morning’s missile strike was a military site next to Soroka Hospital, not the hospital itself.

News.Az