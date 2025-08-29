Israel intensifies military activity in southern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli military operations intensified on Friday in southern Syria, with warplanes conducting sorties over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces, while ground forces reportedly entered Syrian territory, local sources said.

Israeli military vehicles advanced into the Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No immediate information was available on casualties.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations.

News.Az