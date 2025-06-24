Israel-Iran truce would be more than welcome — Kremlin

Israel-Iran truce would be more than welcome — Kremlin

If Iran and Israel have indeed reached a ceasefire, it would be a welcome development, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We’ve seen a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office and heard comments from Mr. [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi. However, we haven’t seen any additional official statements from Tehran or other announcements," Peskov said. "Of course, we’ve also heard numerous remarks from President [Donald] Trump."

"If they have truly managed to reach a ceasefire, this is something that can only be welcomed," he stated, adding that "this is exactly what Russia has been advocating for since the very beginning of the conflict."

"Yes, it can and should be welcomed, and we hope this ceasefire will prove to be sustainable," Peskov concluded.

News.Az