Israel–Palestine conflict over 24 hours: New strikes, ceasefire talks, and rising tensions on 2nd anniversary

Intense diplomatic activity and continued military operations marked the past 24 hours in the Israel–Palestine conflict, as negotiations over a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan were held in Egypt amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza, News.az reports.

Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

Delegations representing Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, with mediation by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar. The discussions are centered on a U.S.-drafted peace plan, which envisages a phased Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza, a large-scale hostage–prisoner exchange, and the gradual opening of humanitarian corridors.

Diplomatic sources indicate that while the talks are ongoing, key obstacles remain unresolved. Israel is demanding Hamas’ full disarmament, long-term security guarantees, and international oversight of Gaza’s post-war governance. Hamas, for its part, insists on a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the lifting of the blockade.

Despite the talks, Israeli airstrikes have continued, prompting analysts to question whether both sides are using the negotiations as strategic cover while maintaining pressure on the ground.

Heavy Strikes and Rising Casualties

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli air and artillery strikes have intensified across several areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly in northern Gaza and central residential zones. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 83 bodies were delivered to local hospitals, and 216 people were injured. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble of destroyed apartment blocks and public buildings.

The humanitarian situation is worsening rapidly. Hospitals are struggling with critical shortages of medicine, fuel, and equipment. Aid agencies have warned that the health system is on the verge of collapse, and have reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow life-saving assistance into the enclave.

Israeli Interception of Humanitarian Flotilla

The Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of 13 vessels carrying humanitarian aid intended for Gaza. The flotilla was stopped in international waters, and several activists on board were detained before being deported.

The interception provoked sharp international criticism, with humanitarian organizations accusing Israel of violating international law. Protests took place in several European capitals, demanding the release of the ships and the unimpeded flow of aid to Gaza.

Anniversary Marked by Symbolism and Protests

October 7, 2025 marked two years since Hamas’ unprecedented assault on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and triggered the ongoing war. Israel held nationwide memorial ceremonies to honor the victims, while large demonstrations were staged worldwide in solidarity with Palestinians and to demand an end to the war.

The anniversary has refocused global attention on the conflict. Western governments, regional actors, and international organizations have renewed their diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire and political settlement. Some states have hinted at potential diplomatic measures if hostilities and civilian suffering persist.

While diplomatic efforts are intensifying, the gap between the sides remains wide. Analysts warn that without tangible progress in the Egyptian negotiations, both the military escalation and humanitarian crisis are likely to deepen in the coming days.

