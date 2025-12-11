Israel rebukes Ukrainian Ambassador over Putin remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk on Wednesday after he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments about his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu recently told the Knesset that he speaks with Putin “on a regular basis” to serve Israel’s vital interests, including defending its northern border, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Korniychuk responded by saying he was “surprised” by Netanyahu’s remarks, urging Israel to take the “right, moral side of history.”

Israeli officials described the ambassador’s comments as “entirely unacceptable” and inconsistent with diplomatic protocol, emphasizing Israel’s ongoing support for Ukraine and the importance of continued bilateral cooperation.

