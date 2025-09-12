Yandex metrika counter

Israel rejects UN General Assembly resolution on Palestinian state

Israel rejects UN General Assembly resolution on Palestinian state
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the UN General Assembly’s resolution reflecting a two-state solution for Palestine, calling the Assembly a “political circus,” said Israeli Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

“The resolution does not mention even once that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Israel considers this yet another example showing how far removed the General Assembly is from reality,” the Ministry stressed.Israel ‘seriously considering’ latest US


