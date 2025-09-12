Israel rejects UN General Assembly resolution on Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the UN General Assembly’s resolution reflecting a two-state solution for Palestine, calling the Assembly a “political circus,” said Israeli Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

“The resolution does not mention even once that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Israel considers this yet another example showing how far removed the General Assembly is from reality,” the Ministry stressed.Israel ‘seriously considering’ latest US

