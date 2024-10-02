Israel reportedly plans to target Iranian oil facilities in retaliation
Israel is reportedly planning a substantial response to last night’s Iranian missile attack, although the specifics and timing remain uncertain.According to Axios , citing unnamed Israeli officials, potential targets could include Iranian oil facilities, and there is also consideration of an attack on Iran's air defense system, as well as targeted assassinations of senior Iranian figures, News.Az reports.
On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel, reportedly using ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared across Israel, with civilians ordered to seek shelter. The IRGC claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets.
According to Israeli authorities, about 180 missiles were fired toward Israel, though most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling it a "big mistake" by Iran. He warned that Tehran would face consequences, stating, "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to take revenge on our enemies."