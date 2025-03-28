Israel reports two rockets fired from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday that two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, with no reports of casualties or damage, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

One of the rockets was intercepted, while the other landed in Lebanese territory, the IDF said in a statement.

The launch activated air defense sirens in the city of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee region and the nearby villages.

Following the attack, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned in a statement: "If there is no peace in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities, there will be no peace in Beirut either. The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for any firing into the Galilee."

He vowed to ensure the security of the residents of Galilee and "act forcefully against any threat."

Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source told Xinhua that Israel "intercepted both rockets, one of which exploded in the air over the eastern sector of the border area in southern Lebanon."

The source added that Israeli artillery was shelling Lebanese border areas amid intense Israeli drone activity over southern Lebanon.

Since Nov. 27, 2024, a ceasefire brokered by the United States and France has been in effect, halting over a year of hostilities in southern Lebanon following the Gaza war.

Despite this agreement, Israel continued to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, claiming they targeted Hezbollah "threats." Additionally, Israel has maintained a military presence at five key locations along the Lebanese border after missing the Feb. 18 deadline for full withdrawal.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced that it had bombed "more than 40 Hezbollah targets" last Saturday in response to rocket fire from Lebanon.

News.Az