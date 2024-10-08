Israel says Hezbollah’s HQ commander killed in Beirut strike - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the head of Hezbollah’s logistical headquarters, Suhail Hussein Husseini, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut yesterday.

The IDF said the headquarters that Husseini commanded oversees Hezbollah logistics and budgeting of its various units, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. He was also a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the group’s top military body.Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms,” the IDF said.The military said that he was “responsible for the budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah’s most sensitive projects, including the organization’s war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanon and Syria.”

