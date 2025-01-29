Israel says troops to remain in N. West Bank after Jenin raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

The raid began on Jan. 21, two days after a truce took effect between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with large military forces, security agency Shin Bet, and Border Police entering the Jenin area.More than 16 people have been killed by Israeli forces since the raid began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.During a visit to the Jenin refugee camp, Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops were "operating forcefully" in the camp."The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was," he said. "We have declared war on Palestinian terror in the West Bank.""After the operation is completed, IDF forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terror does not return," he added.In photos released by the ministry, Katz is seen touring the refugee camp, inspecting damaged residential buildings, and speaking with commanders.

News.Az