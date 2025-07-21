Israel strikes Gaza amid mourning for aid seekers killed at Zikim crossing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces continued intense bombardment of Gaza following the deaths of at least 115 Palestinians, including 79 aid seekers killed near the Zikim crossing and others at humanitarian sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 19 deaths from starvation in the last 24 hours, as the UN described the hunger crisis as reaching “a new level of desperation.” Protests erupted across the Muslim world, in Tunisia, Iraq, Türkiye, Morocco, Lebanon, and the West Bank’s Ramallah, condemning Israel’s siege of the enclave, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in at least 58,895 Palestinian deaths and over 140,000 wounded since October 2023, while Israeli casualties stand at over 1,100 dead and more than 200 captured during the October 7 attacks.

