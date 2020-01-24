Israel supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity: ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Israeli ambassador, George Deek, told reporters in Baku, according to Report news agency.

"Israel recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Israel itself has been involved in conflicts and knows what the conflict is fraught with. We fully support all the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Israel will fully support the agreement between the parties," the diplomat noted.

News.Az

News.Az