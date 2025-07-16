Israel warns of continued strikes on Syrian forces

Members of the Syrian security forces stand together after Syrian troops entered the predominantly Druze city of Suwayda, Syria, on Tuesday (Karam al-Masri/Reuters)

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will continue airstrikes on Syrian government forces unless they withdraw from the Druze-majority city of Sweida, where deadly clashes have been ongoing.

“The Syrian regime must leave the Druze in Sweida alone and withdraw its forces. As we have made clear and warned, Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarization policy we have decided on,” Katz said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“The IDF will continue to strike regime forces until they withdraw from the area, and will soon escalate its response against the regime if the message is not understood,” he added.

Fresh clashes between Syrian forces and Druze were reported this morning.

News.Az