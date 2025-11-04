Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Southern Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese media outlets report that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the southern town of Kfar Dajjal, located near Nabatieh, earlier today. Initial information suggests that at least one person was killed in the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The strike comes amid a noticeable increase in Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in recent weeks. Israel accuses the group of breaching the terms of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, alleging continued hostile activity along the northern border.

Further updates are expected as more details emerge.

