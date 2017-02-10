Israeli Embassy in Baku says following Lapshin’s case

Israeli Embassy in Baku is closely following the situation regarding Alexander Lapshin, extradited from Minsk, the embassy told Trend Feb. 10.

“We are cooperating with all the sides involved through diplomatic and consular channels,” the embassy said.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

