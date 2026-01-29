Israeli fire kills two in Gaza as truce enters next phase

Medical sources reported that two men were killed in eastern Khan Younis, near an area where Israeli forces are operating. The Israeli military did not issue an immediate statement on the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gaza health authorities said that since the ceasefire began in October, at least 490 Palestinians have been killed in incidents linked to ongoing hostilities. Israel has reported the deaths of four soldiers during the same period. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce.

The transition to the second phase of the ceasefire is expected to bring more complex negotiations. Mediators, led by the United States, are preparing to address key unresolved issues, including the future of Hamas armed capabilities and proposals for an international peacekeeping presence in Gaza.

Observers say the coming phase will be critical in determining whether the fragile ceasefire can develop into a more lasting agreement.