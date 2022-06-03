Israeli President congratulates Azerbaijan's President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Israel Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day, APA reports.

The letter reads: "On behalf of the people and the State of Israel, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day. On this day of celebration and pride, I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a year of peace, prosperity and good health.

I was very pleased that we were able to hold such a warm and productive conversation last week. These communications are an additional indication that our relationship is strong and growing. I would like to take this opportunity to officially invite you to visit Israel, in order to continue our discussions. It would be a true honor to host you in the Holy Land, and I hope such a visit could serve as an occasion to inagurate your Embassy here in Israel.

Our countries enjoy a historic bond, one anchored by the close ties between our peoples. Azerbaijan is an island of stability, and has provided a warm, welcoming, and protected home for the Jewish people for centuries. Here in Israel, citizens of Azerbaijani ancesty continue to make great contributions to our society and are a vital part of our national mosaic. These two communities serve as a living bridge between our nations, further securing our bilateral ties.

Once again, please accept my congratulations on your Independence Day. I look forward to many future opportunities for our two nations to celebrate."

News.Az