Israeli President makes a phone call to Azerbaijani President

On May 26, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of the State of Israel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May-the Independence Day.

The head of state thanked the President of the State of Israel for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Israel relations, and expressed their hope that the cooperation would continue expanding.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.


News.Az 

