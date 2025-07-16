Israeli strike reportedly targets Syria’s Presidential Palace
- 16 Jul 2025 16:51
- 16 Jul 2025 16:52
- 1028701
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/israeli-strike-reportedly-targets-syrias-presidential-palace Copied
A drone view shows the presidential palace in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Yosri Aljamal / Reuters
The Israeli military has launched a fresh airstrike on Syria, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.
According to media reports, the Israeli strike targeted the Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria.
The Israeli military has not yet commented on the latest strike.