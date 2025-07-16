Yandex metrika counter

Israeli strike reportedly targets Syria’s Presidential Palace

Israeli strike reportedly targets Syria’s Presidential Palace
A drone view shows the presidential palace in Damascus, Syria. Photo: Yosri Aljamal / Reuters

The Israeli military has launched a fresh airstrike on Syria, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

According to media reports, the Israeli strike targeted the Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the latest strike.


