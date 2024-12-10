Israeli troops near Damascus, say Syrian security
@Reuters
An Israeli military incursion into Syria has reached about 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Damascus, Syrian security sources said on Tuesday, after Israel seized a buffer zone in southern Syria and launched air strikes on Syrian army and air bases overnight, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Israel's military operation into Syria comes two days after the lightning overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance left Syrians, regional countries and world powers nervous about what comes next.
A Syrian security source said Israeli troops reached Qatana, which is 10 km (six miles) into Syrian territory east of a demilitarised zone separating Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.
The Israeli military declined comment.
Israel has said it will not become involved in conflict in Syria and that its seizure of the buffer zone was a defensive move.
Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have condemned the incursion. Saudi Arabia said the move would "ruin Syria's chances of restoring security".
