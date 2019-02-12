Istanbul to host FIFA football summit
The FIFA Executive Football Summit will kick off on Wednesday with the participation of 47 heads of federations.
The summit will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from Feb. 13-15 to discuss key topics on the agenda, including the future of FIFA competitions and video assistant referees (VARs), Anadolu Agency reports.
The 2018/19 edition of the FIFA Executive Football Summits, which comprises a total of nine gatherings, began in Doha (Dec. 11-13 ), continued in Marrakech (Jan. 15-17), will be held in Istanbul (Feb. 13-15 ), and conclude in Rome (Feb. 24-28).
Following the meetings, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will hold a news conference on Friday.
Infantino is set to serve a second term after being the only standing candidate in the election in June this year.