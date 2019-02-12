Istanbul to host FIFA football summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FIFA Executive Football Summit will kick off on Wednesday with the participation of 47 heads of federations.

The summit will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from Feb. 13-15 to discuss key topics on the agenda, including the future of FIFA competitions and video assistant referees (VARs), Anadolu Agency reports.

The 2018/19 edition of the FIFA Executive Football Summits, which comprises a total of nine gatherings, began in Doha (Dec. 11-13 ), continued in Marrakech (Jan. 15-17), will be held in Istanbul (Feb. 13-15 ), and conclude in Rome (Feb. 24-28).

Following the meetings, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will hold a news conference on Friday.

Infantino is set to serve a second term after being the only standing candidate in the election in June this year.

