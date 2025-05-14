Istanbul to host Iran-E3 nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will reportedly hold nuclear talks with the UK, France and Germany, collectively known as the E3, in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 16.

The consultations will be held at the deputy foreign ministry level, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Iran and the European troika have been holding a round of talks amid escalating tensions over the country’s nuclear program.

Tehran has vowed to reopen channels of communication with the West and to have sanctions eased.

Iran and world powers signed a nuclear agreement in 2015 for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, but US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Trump says Iran must not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and has warned of military action if the talks do not succeed.

Iran, meanwhile, argues that its nuclear program is for civilian energy purposes only.

News.Az