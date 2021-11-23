It is early to talk about fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine – WHO Azerbaijan

It is early to talk about the possibility of administering the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

She said that the reason is that the vaccines against COVID-19 are still unavailable in some poor countries.

“The most effective method of combating COVID-19 in the world is vaccination,” Harmanci noted.

Harmanci also reminded that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries in the world to launch the coronavirus vaccination.

“The number of Azerbaijani citizens who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 40 percent of the population of the country,” she said.

Harmanci stressed that the number of vaccinated people is not so important. It is important for people older than 60, those suffering from chronic diseases and health workers to be vaccinated.

“I would like to emphasize that full vaccination (two doses) is mandatory,” she said.

Harmanci noted that antibiotics do not kill viruses.

“It is possible to protect from COVID-19 as a result of vaccination and hygiene. Unfortunately, more than 75 percent of those infected with COVID-19 in the world use antibiotics for treatment.”

“This is the wrong approach. Antibiotics may not work when it is necessary as a result of the use of antibiotics that do not kill COVID-19 without a doctor's prescription. Therefore, people must not use antibiotics without a doctor's prescription,” the WHO representative added.

