It is necessary to convene the entire OSCE MG on the illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in Karabakh - Markov

The resettlement of Armenian refugees from Lebanon in Nagorno-Karabakh is a flagrant violation of international law, Russian political analyst Sergey Markov told News.az.

"This issue must necessarily be discussed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. But it is also a good reason to convene the whole Minsk Group. Besides, it should be discussed at the level of the UN Security Council. Because such resettlement to the empty territories of Azerbaijan, which were occupied by Armenia, is an evident act of demographic aggression and it must be stopped," the political scientist said.

According to Sergey Markov, if Armenia's real goal was to help its brothers from Lebanon, where they suffer from the civil war, the country's authorities would resettle Lebanese Armenians on the territory of Armenia itself, not to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

"There are a lot of underdeveloped, poor territories in Armenia itself, where very few people live. That's where they had to be resettled. Azerbaijan is right when it says that the OSCE Minsk Group behaves extremely passively. They have to respond to this flagrant violation of international law by Armenia," he concluded.

News.Az

