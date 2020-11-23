It is time to rebuild, heal and revive Azerbaijani Fuzuli city - Algerian Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan Salima Abdelhak participated in the visit of the liberated city of Fuzuli, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on November 22, 2020.

She noted that a city in ruins opened its arms to international observers and allowed them to see firsthand the consequences of a conflict that has lasted too long.

"With international law being now restored, it is time to rebuild, heal and revive the arts and culture that characterize a city that has given Azerbaijan great artists," she said.

News.Az