Italian TV Channel broadcasts program about Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Italian “SKY 835 AB Channel”`s “Eurasia News TV” program was devoted to 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ita

An interview with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade was presented as part of the program.

The presenter of the program stressed that such events contribute to development of Azerbaijani-Italian cultural relations. The presenter also said these kind of events are beneficial in terms of popularization of Azerbaijan`s rich culture and art in Italian society.

News.Az

