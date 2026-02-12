U.S.–Azerbaijan charter signals recognition of new South Caucasus realities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the United States marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in bilateral relations. Rather than serving as a symbolic diplomatic gesture, the Charter institutionalizes the high level of political trust that has gradually emerged between the two states in recent years. By embedding this trust into a formal framework, the document ensures that cooperation acquires a long-term, systematic, and predictable character, reducing reliance on ad hoc engagement and short-term political fluctuations.

One of the Charter’s most significant features is the explicit reaffirmation of the principles of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders. In the context of the South Caucasus, where geopolitical volatility and competing regional interests remain constant factors, this provision carries particular strategic weight. It sends a clear political signal not only to the immediate neighborhood but also to broader international actors regarding the United States’ recognition of existing regional realities and its support for stability based on internationally recognized norms.

Energy security, trade, transit, and broader regional and international connectivity occupy a central place in the document. Special emphasis is placed on initiatives such as the Middle Corridor and TRIPP, which reflect Azerbaijan’s growing role as a critical link in East–West connectivity. These areas are not presented in isolation but as interconnected components of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening economic resilience, diversifying supply routes, and enhancing regional integration in a rapidly transforming global economic environment.

At the same time, the Charter identifies cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and innovation as priority areas for future economic development. This forward-looking agenda signals an understanding by both sides that sustainable growth increasingly depends on technological capacity and digital transformation. Parallel to this, the expansion of cooperation in the fields of security and defense, as well as continued support for humanitarian demining and peacekeeping activities, significantly elevates the Charter’s strategic value. Taken together, these elements demonstrate a shared commitment by Azerbaijan and the United States to building a durable strategic partnership grounded in mutual interests and long-term objectives.

Commenting on the implications of the Charter, Mahammad Mammadov, an expert on regional security at the Azerbaijan-based Topchubashov Center, told News.Az that the agreement is expected to introduce fundamental changes to bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and defense-security spheres.

According to Mammadov, Washington’s explicit support for the Middle Corridor represents one of the most significant economic developments in the Azerbaijan–United States strategic partnership.

"The Middle Corridor plays a pivotal role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a key transit hub and trade center for East–West container transportation between China and the European Union," he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has already developed close cooperation with both the EU and China in this area, a process reflected in a number of strategic documents. The signing of a similar strategic document with the United States, with a clear emphasis on the Middle Corridor, marks a qualitative leap in Azerbaijan’s external economic partnerships.

Mammadov also highlighted Washington’s growing interest in the development of digital infrastructure in Azerbaijan. He said the key distinction between cooperation on the Middle Corridor and digital infrastructure lies in Azerbaijan’s long-term economic vision. Both areas are viewed in Baku as future-oriented pillars of economic diversification. Deepening cooperation with the United States in these fields, he added, promises not only immediate engagement but also significant medium- and long-term economic benefits, supporting Azerbaijan’s transition toward a more diversified and innovation-driven economy.

In the defense and security sphere, Mammadov described the United States’ agreement to sell military products to Azerbaijan as a development of particular importance. "In recent years, Azerbaijan has expanded defense cooperation with partners such as Israel, Türkiye, and Pakistan," he said. "The inclusion of the United States in this framework complements Azerbaijan’s post-Second Karabakh War strategy of diversifying its defense partnerships and reducing dependence on any single supplier or geopolitical direction."

The expert further noted that following the Second Karabakh War, and especially after Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty over Karabakh in 2023, a key objective of Baku’s strategic documents has been to secure political acceptance of the new regional status quo by major international actors. "Through agreements with China, Russia, and now the United States, Azerbaijan has sought to formalize recognition of the realities that have emerged in the region since 2020," Mammadov noted.

"Such political signaling acts as a preventive mechanism against potential attempts by Armenia or other forces to destabilize the region," he said, adding that the inclusion of these principles in agreements with leading global powers strengthens the durability of the new status quo shaped by Azerbaijan and reduces the likelihood of future challenges.

Mammadov also pointed out that cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan in strengthening coast guard capabilities is not new. He stressed that in 2018–2019, U.S. military assistance packages already included measures to enhance border and coast guard capacities. "The current transfer of boats to Azerbaijan, highlighted in the strategic partnership framework, confirms that the protection of critical infrastructure in the Caspian Sea remains an important issue for Washington," the expert noted.

"Within this cooperation, the primary goal is to ensure the security of strategic offshore infrastructure, including oil and gas platforms and key transportation routes linked to the Middle Corridor," Mammadov noted. He stressed that the creation of new transport corridors is not limited to facilitating the movement of goods but also requires effective mechanisms to ensure the security and sustainability of those routes.

"From this perspective, strengthening Azerbaijan’s coast guard capabilities is an integral part of U.S.–Azerbaijan cooperation under Washington’s broader Middle Corridor strategy," he said, adding that U.S. interest in accessing Central Asia's critical mineral resources via the Trans-Caspian route further increases the corridor’s strategic importance, with Azerbaijan playing a key transit role that enhances its regional and global significance.

"As a landlocked country, Azerbaijan gains expanded opportunities to integrate into global markets through this cooperation," Mammadov said, stressing that U.S. support could further strengthen Azerbaijan’s regional standing and global economic position. He noted that the Middle Corridor is evolving beyond container transportation into a comprehensive economic corridor that includes green electricity transmission from Central Asia to Europe, fiber-optic cable deployment, digital infrastructure development, and the future transport of green hydrogen.

Mammadov underscored that within the Trans-Caspian framework, Azerbaijan is emerging not only as a transit country but also as a regional hub of growing strategic value for both East and West. "This transformation has the potential to generate significant economic dividends while reinforcing Azerbaijan’s geopolitical relevance, underscoring the broader strategic importance of the Azerbaijan–United States Strategic Partnership Charter," he added.

The expert also emphasized that artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure remain relatively new areas for the South Caucasus, but recent engagements between U.S. leadership and regional countries show that these sectors are receiving increased attention. This trend, he said, requires Azerbaijan to pursue a more flexible, proactive, and competitive policy approach.

"To fully benefit from these opportunities, Baku must continue strengthening its economic capacity and political and institutional environment to attract major international companies," Mammadov emphasized, adding that artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are expected to become key sources of value in future economic systems, while attracting Western companies to these sectors would bring not only economic gains but also long-term political engagement.

"Ultimately, Azerbaijan faces the strategic task of maximizing the advantages offered by this emerging environment while avoiding the risk of falling behind in regional competition," Mammadov said. The outcome of this competition, he added, will significantly influence the future geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus.

