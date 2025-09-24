Italy sends navy ship to aid Gaza Flotilla after drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international aid flotilla attempting to deliver supplies to Gaza was attacked overnight by drones in international waters near Greece, prompting Italy to dispatch a navy ship to assist.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 50 civilian vessels, aims to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Among those on board are activists and lawyers, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack involved 12 drones striking the flotilla approximately 30 nautical miles off the Greek island of Gavdos. All passengers are reported safe, though some vessels sustained damage. Italian MEP Benedetta Scuderi said one drone hit a mast, destroying the main sail of her sailing boat, while other explosions damaged additional boats.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the attack, calling the perpetrators “currently unidentified,” and confirmed that the multi-purpose frigate Fasan, previously north of Crete, was en route to assist the flotilla, primarily to help Italian nationals on board. “If needed, our frigate has a well-stocked infirmary,” he said.

Israel has criticized the flotilla, accusing activists of collaborating with Hamas, and urged that aid be delivered to an Israeli port instead. The Israeli military has not commented on the drone attack.

Despite the assault, Thunberg and other activists remain committed to their mission. “We are very determined to continue,” she said, noting that the flotilla was aware of the risks involved.

