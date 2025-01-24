Jannik Sinner advances to Australian Open final with win over Ben Shelton

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled through cramping in the third set to defeat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, securing his spot in the Australian Open final as he aims for a third Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, fell behind in the opening set and twice was a point from losing it when Shelton served at 6-5. But Sinner broke there, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, and broke again to begin the second set, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. "It was a very tough first set, but a very crucial one," said Sinner, who ran his winning streak to 20 matches dating to late last season.He said the matchup against the 21st-seeded Shelton, an American appearing in his second major semifinal and first at Melbourne Park, was filled with "a lot of tension.""I'm very happy with how I handled the situation today," Sinner said.The only trouble he ran into in the last two sets of the 2 1/2-hour contest in Rod Laver Arena was when he clutched at his left hamstring, and then his right thigh, in the third. He was treated by a trainer, who massaged both of Sinner's legs during changeovers.Sinner is now the youngest man since Jim Courier in 1992-93 to reach consecutive finals at the Australian Open. It was Courier who conducted the post-match interview with Sinner on Friday.Sinner won his first major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, then grabbed No. 2 at the US Open in September, shortly after being exonerated in a doping case that is still under appeal. There is a hearing scheduled for April.On Sunday, Sinner will try to add to his trophy haul when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev for the championship.Zverev advanced to his third major final -- he is 0-2, with both losses in five sets -- when Novak Djokovic quit after one set of their semifinal Friday because of a leg injury."Everything can happen. He's an incredible player," Sinner said about Zverev. "He's looking for his first major. There's going to be, again, a lot of tension."

