January 2026 ranked fifth warmest globally, EU says

January 2026 was the fifth-warmest January ever recorded globally, according to the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service, as extreme weather hit different parts of the world.

The global average temperature reached 12.95°C, about 0.28°C lower than the record set in January 2025, but still among the warmest January temperatures on record, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Climate data showed stark contrasts between hemispheres. Parts of Europe and North America experienced severe cold waves, contributing to Europe’s coldest January since 2010. At the same time, the Southern Hemisphere faced extreme heat, fueling major wildfires in Australia and Patagonia, while heavy rains triggered flooding in southern Africa.

Climate experts said the situation highlights how global warming can occur alongside regional cold extremes.

Ocean temperatures also remained high. Average sea surface temperatures for January ranked as the fourth highest on record for the month. Meanwhile, Arctic sea ice levels were 6% below average and Antarctic sea ice levels were 8% below average.

Scientists warned that while human activity continues to drive long-term global warming, extreme weather contrasts are becoming more common, increasing the need for stronger climate adaptation and resilience measures.

