Japan is addressing overtourism in popular destinations like Tokyo and Kyoto by introducing flexible digital nomad visas and promoting “workcation” opportunities. The initiative encourages remote workers to stay longer, work from co-working hubs, and explore lesser-known regions, helping to distribute tourism benefits more evenly across the country.

With streamlined visa options, improved digital infrastructure, and a growing network of co-working spaces, Japan aims to attract global remote professionals seeking productivity and cultural immersion. This sustainable tourism strategy not only reduces pressure on overcrowded cities but also revitalizes local economies, supporting small businesses and regional development year-round, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As remote work continues to reshape global travel, Japan’s digital nomad-friendly policies position it as a leader in sustainable tourism and innovation.

