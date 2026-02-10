Japan to join NATO plan to fund US weapons for Ukraine

Japan could join a NATO-led initiative to help fund the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, according to media reports citing alliance officials.

The program, known as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), was agreed between the United States and NATO in 2025. It allows participating countries to finance the purchase of high-priority military equipment for Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

So far, 24 countries have joined the initiative, including non-NATO partners Australia and New Zealand. Reports suggest Japan’s contribution would likely focus on non-lethal support, in line with its post-World War II constitutional limits on providing lethal military aid abroad.

A representative from Japan’s embassy said there is currently no official joint policy with NATO confirming participation, despite media speculation.

Japan remains one of Ukraine’s major international supporters, providing around $15 billion in aid, mostly financial and humanitarian, with billions more pledged.

The reports come shortly after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party strengthened its position in snap elections, with the government maintaining a strong focus on defense and regional security.

