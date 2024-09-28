Jeyhun Bayramov briefs Dutch counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on the margins of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around various aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, including the current situation and realities emerged in the region during the post-conflict period.The parties stressed the significance of reciprocal visits and contacts within various international events between the two countries in terms of discussing a broad range of bilateral relations and exploring new prospects for cooperation.Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Dutch counterpart about the current situation, as well as realities emerged in the region during the post-conflict period. He provided an insight into the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the country’s efforts to combat the mine threat, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.FM Bayramov also highlighted the main factors threatening the efforts towards signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia and other legislative acts, as well as the rapid armament of this country.Speaking about Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of COP29, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his country’s readiness to evaluate possible cooperation opportunities.During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az