Jordan calls for end to 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi urged for international pressure to halt what he described as "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Safadi told his US counterpart on Friday that “the humanitarian situation is really difficult when we look at northern Gaza, where we do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop.”Blinken stopped in London at the end of his 11th round of Middle East shuttle diplomacy, where he visited Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.The Middle East is “getting worse, unfortunately, every time we meet,” Safadi said.“Not for lack of us trying, but because we do have an Israeli government that is not listening to anybody, and that has got to stop,” he said.

