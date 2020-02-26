Josep Borrell and Elmar Mammadyarov have telephone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 25, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and Azerbaijan’s Mi

The officials discussed bilateral and regional issues.

During the phone conversation, the bilateral EU - Azerbaijan agenda was discussed and the consensus has been reached regarding the importance of holding negotiations about the new bilateral agreement.

The EU High Representative Josep Borrell briefed the head of the Azerbaijani MFA on preparation for the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in June and stressed the importance of giving a new impetus to the Eastern Partnership policy. The parties said they are looking forward to the upcoming meeting of ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries and the June summit.

The officials also discussed the perspectives of making progress in the area of the solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The High Representative expressed his gratitude to the minister Mammadyarov for his participation in the International Donors’ conference held for Albania after the earthquake and for the contribution made by Azerbaijan.

Note that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell also has a telephone conversation with Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zograb Mnatsakanyan.

News.Az

