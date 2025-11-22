Judge presses DOJ for quick breakup plan in Google ad tech monopoly case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. judge overseeing the landmark antitrust case against Google’s advertising technology business signaled urgency on Friday, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) how fast a forced breakup could realistically take place.

U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, who has already ruled that Google illegally maintains two ad tech monopolies, said “time is of the essence” as she considers whether to order Google to sell its core advertising exchange, AdX, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the judge also noted that Google is expected to appeal any breakup order — a move that would likely delay major structural changes for years.

“The kind of request you are making would not be easily enforceable while an appeal is pending,” she warned.

The DOJ and a coalition of states insist that only a forced sale of AdX can restore fair competition in the digital advertising market.

DOJ attorney Matthew Huppert argued that the remedy must “eradicate Google’s illegally acquired monopolies root and branch.”

AdX is a highly profitable Google platform where publishers pay roughly 20% in fees for instant ad auctions whenever a webpage loads.

Google’s lawyer Karen Dunn called the proposed breakup too drastic, citing a 2004 Supreme Court ruling that protects lawfully gained monopoly power.

She argued that separating AdX from Google would be technically complex, disrupt services, and ultimately harm publishers and advertisers.

Google has so far dodged the worst outcomes from Washington’s bipartisan push to rein in Big Tech dominance — a movement that began during Donald Trump’s first term. But this case could mark a turning point.

Other major tech firms also face antitrust scrutiny:

Amazon and Apple are still battling DOJ cases.

A judge recently rejected the FTC’s effort to force Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.

With closing arguments now complete, Brinkema will next determine Google’s penalty — a decision that could reshape the digital advertising landscape.

