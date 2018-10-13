Justin Trudeau: Canada hopes for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada hopes for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, said the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at a joint press conference with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

"It is essential to continue the negotiations process to regulate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should continue to mediate the negotiation process and achieve the peaceful solution considering the interests of the people living in this region", Trudeau stated.

News.Az

