Justin Trudeau: Canada hopes for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Canada hopes for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, said the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at a joint press conference with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

 "It is essential to continue the negotiations process to regulate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should continue to mediate the negotiation process and achieve the peaceful solution considering the interests of the people living in this region", Trudeau stated. 

News.Az


