Juventus set to appoint Luciano Spalletti as new head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly chosen Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach, with an official announcement expected later Wednesday or Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes after Juventus sacked Igor Tudor on Monday, following a run of eight winless matches across all competitions.

The club has not immediately commented on the reports.

Spalletti, who previously managed the Italian national team, said on Tuesday that he had not yet been contacted about the position but expressed eagerness to return to club football after a challenging stint with Italy. “It would be nice for me to get a new opportunity to get back into the game,” he said in Milan, noting that any manager would welcome the chance to lead Juventus.

According to reports, the official confirmation may follow the Juventus-Udinese match scheduled for 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

News.Az