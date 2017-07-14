Kazakh ambassador: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has nothing to do with CSTO

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not connected with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and must be resolved in accordance with international law through negotiations.

Report informs citing the Sputnik Armenia that the statement came from Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazaev.

"Position of Kazakhstan is that we put the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh out of the brackets and do not connect with the CSTO in any way, because this is a regional conflict that must be solved in accordance with the international law," Urazaev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan's position has long been known, the country stands for the issue to be resolved through talks.

