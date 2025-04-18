Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijani Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation from the Air Force of the Republic of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Civil Aviation Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Department and the “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS) Department of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

At first, a representative of the Azerbaijan Air Force welcomed the guests during a meeting held at the headquarters. During the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on many issues of interest within the topic “Coordination and organization of interaction in emergency flights” and answers were given to the questions of the meeting participants.

At the end, a photo was taken and gifts were presented to the guests.

