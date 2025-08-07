Kazakhstan and Tajikistan agree to increase transit capacities

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held in Astana between Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Talgat Aldybergenov and head of the State Unitary Enterprise Rohi Ohani Tojikiston Komil Mirzoali, with the participation of ambassador of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan Khairullo Ibodzoda and Director of the Agency for State Material Reserves under the Government of Tajikistan Nurmahmad Akhmadzoda.

According to the press service, the sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport. The possibility of increasing the volume of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was considered, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

It was said the management of Kazakhstan Railways and Rohi Ohani Tojikiston confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening partnerships and implementing joint projects aimed at developing rail communications between the nations.

In particular, the volumes of cargo transportation involving the two countries were discussed, said the press service of Kazakhstan Railways.

In seven months of 2025, the total volume of transportation between the two nations exceeded 3.1 million tons, 15% more compared to the same period last year.

"Transit of oil products from Russia via Kazakhstan to Tajikistan amounted to 713.1 thousand tons (an increase of 33% compared to 2024). Also during this period, there was a significant increase in the transportation of Kazakh grain to Tajikistan by 38.8%".

Following the meeting, the parties signed a minute of the bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan Railways jsc and the State Unitary Enterprise Rohi Ohani Tojikiston, expressing their readiness to strengthen close cooperation to boost transport potential and ensure uninterrupted transportation, as well as create a solid foundation for expanding transit capacities of both countries.

News.Az