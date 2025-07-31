Kazakhstan and Türkiye to co-develop Trans-Caspian transport route

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the national railway operator of Kazakhstan, and Türkiye’s TCDD Taşimacilik A.Ş. have signed a cooperation agreement to boost railway freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also referred to as the Middle Corridor.

Bypassing Russia, the TITR links China and Europe via Central Asia and the Caspian Sea. Freight volumes along the corridor surged by 60% in 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons. Projections suggest that figure could surpass 10 million tons by 2030, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to KTZ, the agreement outlines several joint initiatives aimed at improving the route’s efficiency and competitiveness. Key measures include:

- Launching regular rail services between Kazakhstan and Türkiye;

- Increasing freight volumes on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line;

- Expanding two-way cargo flows between China and Europe/Africa;

- Streamlining transit procedures and logistics coordination;

- Simplifying customs and administrative processes to speed up cross-border cargo movement.

The partnership will also focus on implementing digital solutions such as paperless documentation and real-time tracking of containers and rolling stock.

These initiatives are expected to enhance Kazakhstan’s transit and logistics capacity and reinforce its strategic role in global supply chains.

The agreement was signed during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Türkiye. During the visit, Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing the Trans-Caspian route and highlighted interest in attracting Turkish investment in key infrastructure sectors, including railways, dry ports, cargo terminals, and shipbuilding.

As part of the visit, KTZ also held talks with Mersin International Port, part of the PSA International Group, on expanding cooperation to develop the Middle Corridor and establish more efficient multimodal logistics links between Asia and Europe.

KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov affirmed both sides’ commitment to ensuring stable freight volumes and underscored Mersin’s role as a strategic transshipment hub for the Middle Corridor.

To further strengthen the logistics chain, Kazakhstan proposed leveraging the potential of KPMC, a joint venture between KTZ and PSA International, which is already involved in developing multimodal services along the Xi’an-Istanbul route.