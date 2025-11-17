Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan trade reaches $358.2 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s trade with Azerbaijan totalled $358.2 million in January–September this year, accounting for 0.3 percent of Kazakhstan’s overall trade turnover.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, exports to Azerbaijan reached $302.5 million, representing 0.5 percent of total exports, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $55.7 million, making up 0.1 percent of Kazakhstan’s total imports.

News.Az